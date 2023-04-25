Hyderabad: Two persons involved in cheating case and absconding for 30 years arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Two persons who were involved in a cheating case and absconding since last three decades were arrested by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday.

The arrested persons Sherley Tommy (70) and C. I Joy (67) along with others started Travencore Finance Leasing Company and lured people into investing money assuring of high interest. After collecting large amounts from the public all the ten partners of the company including Tommy and Joy misappropriated the amount and duped the investors, said Additional DGP, (CID) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

On a complaint a case was registered by the Crime Investigation Department in the year 1987 and since the two persons were absconding. On specific information, a team of CID including Inspector J Lingaswamy, sub inspector D Ramesh and other staff caught them in Ernakulam, Kerala. They were brought to the city and produced before the court.