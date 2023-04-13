Telangana police to block stolen mobile phones to prevent data theft

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Personnel of the Telangana police are now undergoing training to block the stolen or lost mobile phones so that the data is not misused.

The training is being provided by the Department of Telecommunication which recently introduced the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal wherein the police at the station level can block the stolen or lost mobile phones to prevent data theft. The CEIR is an initiative of Department of Telecommunication.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Thursday interacted with the police officials undergoing training on the project. The policemen in all 746 police stations in the State will be trained in using CEIR and after training the project will be launched.

“Every police station will be provided with a user ID and password. The person concerned at the police station will be able to block the number after logging into the CEIR, if the gadget is recovered it can be easily unblocked using the software,” he said.

The nature of crime has changed over a time from grave offences like dacoity to crime involving gadgets. “All crimes now days are linked to gadgets. Identity theft is the biggest crime today. A person can create another person with same identity with stolen data,” he pointed out.

Additional Director General CID Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said 60 officers of various ranks from constables to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have attended the one day training program on Thursday. These officers will return to their units and conduct the said training to police station level nodal officers, he added.