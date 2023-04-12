Telangana CID nab man evading arrest in cheating case for 18 years

Hyderabad: A former bank manager who was evading arrest for the last 18 years was caught by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department on Wednesday.

VS Kshisagar, former branch manager of State Bank of Indore, Dadar Branch Mumbai, was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy and cheating case registered at Kothur police station. The case was later transferred to the CID.

“Kshisagar colluded with some persons who had floated a company Vani Metaspin Steel Limited and duped the public to the tune of Rs 3.71 crore,” said Additional DG, CID Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

After a case was booked against him in 2005, Kshisagar was absconding. A special team of the CID traced him to Indore and arrested him.