Hyderabad: Tyre thief abandons stolen truckload after failing to find buyers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: These tyres didn’t run long. Mohammed Fakruddin, who stole an entire truckload of MRF tyres, along with the truck as well, ended up in the police net after being unable to find buyers for the stolen booty.

According to the police, Fakruddin, 33, a resident of Brindavan Colony, had in February noticed the truck, belonging to one Syed Raheem, loaded with a consignment of 246 MRF tyres parked on the roadside near a hospital in Tolichowki.

Hoping to make a killing selling the tyres, Fakruddin drove off with the truck to Jeedimetla. However, even after checking with many persons, he could not find any takers for the tyres, which prompted him to drive the truck around to search for buyers.

“After a few kilometres, the tyres started falling off the truck. Fakruddin panicked, and abandoned the vehicle on the roadside before fleeing the spot. With the local police informing the Golconda Police about the vehicle stationed on the city outskirts, a team reached the spot and recovered the lorry and its load,” Golconda Inspector K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Fakruddin, who was identified with the help of footage from CCTV cameras, was absconding for the last two months but was finally arrested on Tuesday night.

