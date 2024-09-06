| Hyderabad Unable To Bear Harassment From Loan App Executives Youth Kills Self At Quthbullapur

Hyderabad: Unable to bear harassment from loan app executives, youth kills self at Quthbullapur

As per available information, Bhanu Prakash had borrowed money through loan apps for personal expenses and eventually failed to pay EMIs on time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: Due to alleged harassment from online loan app executives, a youth died by suicide at Quthbullapur in Jeedimetla on Friday.

Bhanu Prakash (22) from Quthbullapur in Jeedimetla, was a degree student of a private college in the city.

Following this, the loan app agents allegedly started harassing him by calling his family members, friends and relatives from his contact list.

He has recently shared the same with his close friends. Upset and humiliated, Bhanu Prakash is suspected to have ended his life by jumping in the Fox Sagar lake.

Earlier, a missing complaint was booked by the Jeedimetla police. Even as the police and friends were searching, Bhanu Prakash was found dead in the lake.

Jeedimetla police are investigating.