Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into house, decamped with items worth Rs. 10 lakhs

The family had gone out to attend a function when burglary took place.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Jawaharnagar and decamped with property worth Rs. 10 lakhs.

According to the police, burglars entered into the house located at Saket colony phase 1 after breaking open the door lock and took away gold and silver articles, laptops and cash Rs 10,000 kept in cupboard.

On a complaint the police booked a case and investigating.