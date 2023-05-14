Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into house, decamped with items worth Rs. 10 lakhs

The family had gone out to attend a function when burglary took place.
Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Jawaharnagar and decamped with property worth Rs. 10 lakhs.
According to the police, burglars entered into the house located at Saket colony phase 1 after breaking open the door lock and took away gold and silver articles, laptops and cash Rs 10,000 kept in cupboard.
On a complaint the police booked a case and investigating.