No impact of Karnataka poll results on BJP’s prospects in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay said the situation and issues in Karnataka were different, hence comparing it with Telangana was not correct

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay said Karnataka Assembly election results would not have any impact on the prospects of his party in the upcoming polls to Telangana State assembly later this year.

Commenting on Karnataka poll results here on Saturday, Sanjay said the situation and issues in Karnataka were different, hence comparing it with Telangana was not correct. “We lost in Karnataka. That doesn’t mean that we will be losing in Telangana too. BJP is going to come to power in the State,” he claimed.

He said the State Congress leaders dream to come to power in Telangana would never come true as the people would never accept them. “Congress indulged in communal politics to get the votes of minorities in Karnataka. The same thing is not going to happen in Telangana. Congress’ plan to polarise the poll will not work here. They will be pushed to third position,” he said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would be joining hands with Congress, Communists, AIMIM and other parties in the upcoming assembly polls to the State to defeat BJP, he alleged. “I am not saying this. Congress leaders are saying. We are not worried about this as people are with BJP. We have won four Lok Sabha seats and three assembly seats. Our vote percentage has been increasing since 2014. This time we are expecting to come to power,” he said.