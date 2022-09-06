Hyderabad: UoH invites applications for Startup Launcher Program

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

(File Photo) SPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ (A Startup Accelerator) has announced the admission to Cohort 20

Hyderabad: ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ (A Startup Accelerator) has announced the admission to Cohort 20 of Startup Launcher Program (SLP).

While ASPIRE, a not-for-profit organization, manages the innovation and entrepreneurial activities at the UoH through the incubation of startups, TEZ, mentors and accelerates the startups by giving them critical business inputs to launch and scale up, according to a press release.

Also Read Apollo University signs MoU with University of Hyderabad

The part-time, weekend program, which runs over three-months, is a combination of mentor sessions and one-on-one consultancy in hybrid mode. The program covers – PoC/ Idea/ Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch deck.

Well known entrepreneurs, investors, consultants and academicians will mentor the budding entrepreneurs through a structured startup program, the press release said adding that students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants, Homepreneurs, etc., can apply.

The new batch/cohort will begin on September 24. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea/traction achieved. The last date for submitting applications on the website tezaccelator.com is September 15. For more information, email at tez.co.in@gmail.com or call on 7382633197.