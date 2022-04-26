| Hyderabad Us Student Visa Appointments To Open In Mid May

Hyderabad: US student visa appointments to open in mid-May

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:53 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Candidates seeking US student visas can look for appointments which will open in mid-May for interviews starting in June.

“Student Visas: Mission India issued a record number of student visas last year-62,000-and will see even more students this year. Look for appointments to start opening in mid-May for interviews starting in June.

At your appointment, tell us how your course of study makes sense for you,” the US Consulate General Hyderabad tweeted on Tuesday.

