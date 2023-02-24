Hyderabad: Vaishnaoi Honda receives award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Vaishnaoi Honda, one of the largest two-wheeler dealerships in Telangana, has been recognized with the prestigious Dealer Customer Centricity 2 Wheeler Award 2023 by Autocar India.

The award was received by Vaishnoi Honda Director, Sharath Chandra.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarath Chandra said Vaishnaoi Honda always prioritizes customer satisfaction and aims to provide a delightful experience to the customers.

Vaishnaoi Honda, which started operations in Kondapur in 2013, has since expanded its outlets across Telangana in nine locations including Gachibowli, Madapur, Motinagar, Shankarpally, Parigi, Vikarabad, Kodangal, Mominpet and Tandur.