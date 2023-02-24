Prof Robert S Langer conferred with Genome Valley Excellence Award

Genome Valley Excellence Award 2023, was on Friday conferred upon Prof Robert S Langer in light of his pioneering research

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Prof Robert Langer - Winner of Genome Valley Excellence Award 2023

Hyderabad: The Genome Valley Excellence Award 2023, was on Friday conferred upon Prof Robert S Langer in light of his pioneering research that has led to the development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines.

The mRNA vaccines developed against Covid-19 owe a lot to the work of Prof Langer, a pioneer in the delivery of mRNA. Langer, who is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology David H. Koch Institute Professor and director of the Langer Lab, helped lay the foundation for the underlying delivery mechanism that led to development of the first commercial mRNA vaccines, which can be used for a variety of infectious diseases and conditions.

Langer is also co-founder of Moderna, the biotech company that developed an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

The Genome Valley Excellence Award was introduced to recognize and honour eminent individuals and organizations for their exceptional contribution to Life Sciences Research & Public Health.