Hyderabad: Valedictory function of Navigation course held at Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: The valedictory function of 105th Advance Navigation Course (ANC) and 137th ab-initio navigation course was held at Navigation Training School (NTS), Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad on Saturday. Air Commodore Sanjay Aswal, Deputy Commandant, College of Air Warfare was the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the function.

The graduating course of 105th ANC comprised officers from the IAF, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. These officers would be stepping out as instructors and would be taking up instructional assignments in their respective services. The 137th ab-initio navigation course comprised of flight cadets of the IAF and an officer from the Sri Lankan Air Force.

Meritorious trainees of both the courses were awarded with trophies, medals and certificates during the functions. The flight cadets, who have completed their training at NTS, would be commissioned as officers in the IAF during the Combined Graduation Parade scheduled at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on December 17.