Hyderabad: 46th Higher Air Command Course valedictory held at College of Air Warfare

The annual flagship course of CAW, had commenced in June 2022 with a strength of 54 officers of the rank of Group Captain and equivalent from all three services

03:36 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The valedictory function of 46th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) was held at the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad. The annual flagship course of CAW, had commenced in June 2022 with a strength of 54 officers of the rank of Group Captain and equivalent from all three services.

The course aimed to prepare the officers for Senior Command and Staff Appointments, by enhancing their understanding of operational and strategic level employment of Aerospace power and integrated operations along with broad exposure to other elements of national power.

In his valedictory address, the Reviewing Officer, Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, IAF, appreciated the efforts of the College in achieving the objectives of the course.

The Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Trophy for Best Overall Performance awarded to Group Captain KD Singh, Commandant’s Trophy for Excellence in Academics awarded to Group Captain Samarat Dhankar and Air Marshal KB Singh Trophy for Best individual research paper awarded to Group Captain TS Puri.

