Hyderabad: Vardhaman College of Engineering organises IDE Bootcamp

The Department of School Education and Literacy, AICTE and MIC is organizing “Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Boot Camp” for secondary and senior secondary schools, principals/teachers and students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: An Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp for Student Innovators, Teachers and Principals of PM SHRI Schools is being held at Vardhaman College of Engineering, Shamshabad on September 11 and 12.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education Innovation Cell(MIC) is organizing “Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Boot Camp” for secondary and senior secondary schools, principals/teachers and students.

The bootcamp for PM SHRI schools was inaugurated by Gujju Manusree, Director (Finance Bureau) AICTE, New Delhi, Dr. I N Bheema L Reddy, Manager of AICTE IndovationCenter, Hyderabad, P Rajeev, APSD (SS) of School Education, B Venkata Narasamma, Joint Director of School Education, U. Sampath Rao, State Planning & MIS Coordinator of School Education, along with Dr. JVR Ravindra, Principal of Vardhaman College of Engineering. About 190 students, principals and school teachers attended the bootcamp.

Manusree told that the participants of IDE Bootcamp will explore fundamental business models and conduct preliminary calculations for their ideas / start-up concepts. P. Rajeev highlighted the importance of innovation as tool for bringing change in the economy and Venkata Narasamma appreciated the initiative of PM SHRI schools that is transforming traditional education into digital education.