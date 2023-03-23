Hyderabad: Vasavi Group organises lucky draw of ‘Tata Nexon EV’

The Vasavi Group congratulated Indrajit Nayak on winning TATA Nexon EV car at Mega Lucky Draw on Ugadi at Vasavi Urban
Hyderabad: Vasavi Group organized its much-awaited lucky draw of its bumper draw of ‘Tata Nexon EV’ at Vasavi Urban at Bachupally.
Vasavi Urban – A prestigious gated community at Bachupally encompassed in 12 towers of Sky-high 23 floors, offering 3 luxurious clubhouses comprising 1,00,000 sft. The all-feature-packed 2 BHK apartments with the finest infrastructure and 40 world-class amenities like two swimming pools, cricket pitches, two shuttle courts, yoga–aerobic rooms, indoor & outdoor kids’ play area, a multi-purpose hall, a fully-equipped gym and many more.
Abhishek Chanda and Soumya Chanda – Directors Vasavi Group said “Vasavi Group is renowned for being, one of the most trusted & valuable real estate company in India with over 8 MillionSqft developed and delivered to happy customers.” They Congratulated Indrajit Nayak on winning TATA Nexon EV car at Mega Lucky Draw on Ugadi at Vasavi Urban.