Hyderabad: Vasavi Group organises lucky draw of ‘Tata Nexon EV’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: Vasavi Group organized its much-awaited lucky draw of its bumper draw of ‘Tata Nexon EV’ at Vasavi Urban at Bachupally.

Vasavi Urban – A prestigious gated community at Bachupally encompassed in 12 towers of Sky-high 23 floors, offering 3 luxurious clubhouses comprising 1,00,000 sft. The all-feature-packed 2 BHK apartments with the finest infrastructure and 40 world-class amenities like two swimming pools, cricket pitches, two shuttle courts, yoga–aerobic rooms, indoor & outdoor kids’ play area, a multi-purpose hall, a fully-equipped gym and many more.

Abhishek Chanda and Soumya Chanda – Directors Vasavi Group said “Vasavi Group is renowned for being, one of the most trusted & valuable real estate company in India with over 8 MillionSqft developed and delivered to happy customers.” They Congratulated Indrajit Nayak on winning TATA Nexon EV car at Mega Lucky Draw on Ugadi at Vasavi Urban.