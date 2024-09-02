Hyderabad – Vijayawada NH 65 highway still submerged, authorities suggest alternative routes

Hyderabad - Vijayawada and Hyderabad - Khammam roads are closed due to flood water overflowing at several stretches. Police urged people to avoid travel and said in case of emergencies, people should use alternative routes to reach Vijayawada and Khammam from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 09:54 AM

NH 65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada is still closed on Monday

Hyderabad: Police authorities have on Monday asked motorists to take alternative routes to reach Vijayawada and Khammam from Hyderabad as flood waters were flowing over the National Highway 65 near Chillakallu and Nandigama in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, the road between Suryapet and Khammam too is closed down due to Paleru rivulet overflowing, authorities said. The Bridge near Ramapuram cross roads near Kodad has collapsed.

The Suryapet SP has urged people intending to go to Vijayawada or Khammam from Hyderabad to take alternative routes in case of emergency situations.

Following are the alternative routes suggested by police:

For those intending to go to Vijayawada from Hydeabad:

Chityal – Narketpally – Nalgonda – Miryalaguda – Pidiguralla – Guntur – Vijayawada

For those intending to go Khammam from Hydeabad:

Hyderabad – Choutuppal – Chityal – Nakrekal – Arvapalli – Tungathurty – Maddirala – Maripeda Bangalow – Khammam