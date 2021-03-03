Hyderabad: VoIP call routing gang busted, 3 held

The arrested persons were Mohd Ashfaq (23) from Sun City, Syed Mohammed Nasir (30) from Balapur and Shaik Akbar (25) from Vattepally in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Wednesday arrested a three-member gang on charges of converting international VoIP calls into local calls.

The arrested persons were Mohd Ashfaq (23) from Sun City, Syed Mohammed Nasir (30) from Balapur and Shaik Akbar (25) from Vattepally in Mailardevpally.

Police said Ashfaq, a cab driver, did a course in Information Technology and was good with communication skills. The three plotted to make money by converting international VoIP calls to local calls, for which they registered a company and opened an office at Upparpally in Rajendranagar.

“They procured a SIP Trunk Device which had 500 channels, each connecting three persons and downloaded necessary software which converted into server. They contacted various firms which convert VoIP calls to local calls on a commission basis for using servers,” said an official. They were running the illegal business since December last year and received money through Western Money Transfer from companies. Ashfaq was earlier arrested in a similar case in Hussainialam.

