Hyderabad: Volunteers of ‘No Food Waste’ goes extra mile in helping the needy

Hyderabad: Their novel service is helping the hungry get sufficient food at their doorstep in these times of distress in the rain affected areas of the city.

Since last week, the Hyderabad unit of No Food Waste, an organisation, which aims to redistribute excess food from weddings, parties, events to those who are hungry, is now going the extra mile to feed the hungry.

Undeterred by knee-deep water in a few areas, volunteers of the organisation are distributing about 2,500 food packs to the needy. Each food pack weighs about 400 to 450 grams. Not just food, they are also distributing blankets, milk, bread and other commodities.

Soon after a call or a request is received, a volunteer from the organisation checks the details and the requirement. Immediately, the food, mostly sambar rice, pulihora, curd rice and even chapathis are prepared and distributed, says No Food Waste Hyderabad unit Director K Venkata Murali.

The organisation has been distributing food packs in Nadeem Colony, First Lancer, Syed Nagar, Tolichowki, Ahmed Colony, Baba Nagar, Borabanda Weaker sections Phase III, Attapur, Katedan, Moosarambagh, Bapunagar and other areas.

Impressed by their service, a few donors, including corporate companies and clubs too have come forward and are sponsoring food packs. About five kitchens are attached with the organisation and when donors approach for extending support to the needy, they are attached to the caterers. “They decide the menu and our job is limited to distribution,” he explains.

“The organisation has 250 volunteers and the food is distributed to the needy through six vans. Rotary Club is sponsoring a van for us on Friday,” said Murali.

