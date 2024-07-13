Hyderabad wakes up to cloudy skies; rainy spell ahead in Telangana

Weather experts anticipate a rain spell episode this coming week, with moderate to heavy rains expected across the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 02:29 PM

Hyderabad: Residents of the city were greeted with cloudy weather on Saturday morning following intermittent scattered showers across various areas after a brief lull in rainfall. Weather experts anticipate a rain spell episode this coming week, with moderate to heavy rains expected across the city.

On Friday, the northern pockets of Hyderabad, including Serlingampally, Kukatpally, Tirumalagiri, Bowenpally, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Neredmet, Karkhana, and Alwal, experienced substantial short-duration rains. Specific areas such as Malkajgiri, Kapra, Alwal, and Uppal recorded moderate showers of around 20 to 25 mm.

Central, East, and South regions of Telangana witnessed heavy rains, ranging from 20 to 50 mm, marking a significant increase in rainfall activity. Adilabad Rural recorded the highest rainfall at 62.8 mm, followed by Julurpad in Bhadradri Kothagudem at 59 mm, Khammam Urban at 54.3 mm, and Maddirala in Suryapet at 54 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the weather forecast for the State indicates similar conditions to the previous day, with intense rains expected at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Siddipet.

Looking ahead, the next ten days promise consistent moderate to heavy rains across various parts of Telangana, with some areas expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rains. Hyderabad is also projected to receive moderate to heavy rains during this period, ensuring a rainy spell ahead for the city.