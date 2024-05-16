Hyderabad rains: TSSPDCL asks people to be cautious

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 06:47 PM

Photo; Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the State, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Farooqui appealed to the people to be cautious as there was scope for tree branches, flex banners and other material collapsing on power lines.

Reviewing the power supply, he said the power supply was normal and there was no major disruption. He listed out a few procedures to be followed during rains to avoid any untoward incidents. People should not stand near transformers, power lines and stay wires also should be avoided. Measures should be taken to ensure cattle and pets do not move near transformers and power lines, he said.

In case any power lines snap and fall on the roads or in water logging areas, people should stay away from such places, local TSSPDCL officials should be alerted.If there are any fluctuations in power supply due to heavy rains, all electrical appliances should be switched off and the control room should be alerted.

While lodging complaint with TSSPDCL regarding power supply or other issues, consumers should mention the USC number from their power bills. In case of cellar flooding or low lying areas, residents should immediately call the officials. During emergency situations, consumers can call fuse off call office, 1912, 100 or on the 20 special control rooms, he said.