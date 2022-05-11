Hyderabad wakes up to cloudy weather

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:52 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the city witnessed pleasant weather and cloudy skies, accompanied by light drizzles. Weather experts predict mild rain and drizzle across the city today.

As of 12.30 pm, the city has recorded a maximum temperature at 29.6 degree Celsius.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, few districts of Telangana including Nalgonda, Jayshankar Bhupalapally, Khammam, Suryapet, and Bhadradri Kothagudem are likely to receive heavy rains on Wednesday, under the influence of ‘Cyclone Asani.’

“The trough extending from the cyclonic storm to the Interior Karnataka is likely to cause light to moderate rains at times. Thunderstorms with lightning with speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to be experienced in some parts of Telangana districts,” said K Nagaratna, head of IMD-Hyderabad.

Light to moderate rains could be observed at some places in districts including Hyderabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, and Ramagundam.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .