Hyderabad weekend guide: Here’s what is happening in the city over the weekend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:31 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: After a pandemic-induced hiatus of two and half years, the city is slowly getting back to its normal. From flea-markets to comedy shows, this weekend is jam-packed with eclectic events. Here are a few choices for you to spend quality time over the weekend.

Celebrate queer culture at ‘Hyderabad Satrangi Mela’

Organised by the cities’ non-profit, Queer Nilayam, the all-day queer festival will feature art, live music, stalls, food, and performances from artists of the community— including famous drag artist Patruni Sastry, Apoorva Gupta, Smitin, Nique Singh, Khemaya, Telu Sravan Kumar, among others.

Venue: WeWork Krishe Emerald, Kondapur.

Date and Time: 12 pm to 8 pm on October 15.

You can register for tickets at https://linktr.ee/queernilayam

Indulge in folk music and culture at Kulture Karavan Folk Music Festival ft The Manganiyar Seduction

With more than 40 Manganiyar singers and musicians serving us an astonishing audio-visual feast, Manganiyar Seduction by theatrical director Roysten Abel will be live in Hyderabad! The event also features a local bazaar, an art gallery, and performances from the Nepali folk band ‘Gauley Bhai,’ and Telugu originals by Hyderabad-based Niteesh Kondiparthi.

Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center, Hitech City.

Date and Time: October 15, 7 pm Onwards. You can register for tickets at https://insider.in/hyderabad

Gear up for a mega wardrobe reset with a fashion pop-up at Fleagram

If you love dressing to the nines and amplifying your style, then Hyderabad’s upcoming pop-up ‘Fleagram’ is a steal deal. The exhibition will offer a variety of embroidered ethnic wear, smart tank tops, dresses, and accessories like bags and junk jewellery, along with festive decor.

Apart from that, the event will also host pet shows, besides culinary extravagance with a delicious spread of dishes and beverages.

Venue: N Convention, Near Shilparamam, Madhapur.

Date and Time: October 16, from 10 am to 10 pm. You can register for tickets at https://insider.in/fleagram-oct16-2022/event

Laugh as you watch Sapan Verma in his element

Laugh off as you relate to some of the hilarious jokes of the ace stand-up comic Sapan Verma in his hour-long set at Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee hills.

Venue: Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee hills.

Time and Date: October 16, 8 pm onwards. Register your tickets at https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/events-hyderabad