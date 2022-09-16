Telangana’s Laknavaram Lake turns into hotspot for weekend travellers

Published: Fri - 16 September 22

Water bodies are brimming and landscapes have turned lush. The monsoon has cast a spell over tourist destinations which are offering some of the most pleasant views

One such destination whose beauty has heightened this monsoon is Laknavaram Lake. Amidst dense jungles and breathtaking hillocks, the lake has turned into a hotspot for weekend travellers. Around 213 km from Hyderabad, it takes over four-and-half hours by road to reach Laknavaram via Jangaon. One can also take a train or bus to Warangal and hire a taxi to Laknavaram.

As the options for accommodation are limited, booking in advance is recommended. Apart from the Haritha Hotel, there are other private-run guesthouses on the 13 tiny islands that offer decent stay. Glass cottages that offer a picturesque view of the lake and hills, and tent stays in the jungle that give out camping vibes are the most sought-after options.

Some guesthouses also offer activities such as river rafting, rappelling and kayaking for adventure junkies. Apart from these, one can visit the nearby waterfalls, which has a short trek en route.

While Laknavaram has a lot to offer in terms of adventure, its serene location also has a calmer side to it. In case you are looking for a more settling experience, spend some time gawking at the sunset and sunrise. Do not miss spending some quiet time on the boats and experiencing night camping on the lake’s banks.

How can we forget the iconic suspension bridge? Featured in several Telugu movies, the bright yellow structure is longstanding. Pose away and take pictures as you walk down the bridge and soak in the beauty of rural Telangana.