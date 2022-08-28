Party scene comes alive during weekends in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 11:44 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(Source: Instagram/block22club) Every week there’s a new and happening gig - live band concerts, DJ nights, sports screenings, and a whole lot of other events specially curated for the party frenzy Hyderabadis who paint the town red.

Hyderabad: Come weekend past 8 o’clock in the evening, Hyderabad is abuzz with what youngsters call the ‘party scenes’. Every week there’s a new and happening gig – live band concerts, DJ nights, sports screenings, and a whole lot of other events specially curated for the party frenzy Hyderabadis who paint the town red.

A few years ago one would point to Goa, Mumbai, or Delhi for having the best clubs and pubs in the country. However, Hyderabad today is among the best places to have a fun night.

Planning to grab a couple of drinks after work? There is no dearth of options ranging from 10 Downing Street to By the Bottle or Amnesia. Fancy a nicely brewed beer? Then you are spoilt for choice as the city has a long list of bright and happening spots from Hit up Prost, the recently renovated microbrewery to Buffalo Wild Wings.

If you are in the mood to dance the night away, then from Carpe Diem to Block 22 to SkyHy, one can pick the spot best suited to them. And also, there is an impressive list of places sporting a classier vibe and offering a cool evening.

With the city’s nightlife flourishing, it has found a spot in every noted artist’s tour calendar. Many of them regularly host internationally acclaimed artists.

This culture of partying every weekend is a driving force in creating an ecosystem to thrive for young musicians in the city. Places like Chemistry and The Moonshine Project regularly give a platform for local music bands to perform and grow their audience. The city is also home to a speakeasy bar, Giggle Waters which is a literal shrine for jazz lovers.

While the restrictions on stag entry and dress code limitations in a few clubs are matters of contention, the youth of Hyderabad seems to be happy with the status quo, while they groove to the hit beats and sip the best drinks.