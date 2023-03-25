| Hyderabad Wife Son Kill Man For Not Going To Work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and son at Uppal on Friday.

According to the police, B Sudarshan (58), a resident of Ramanthapur who lived along with his wife and two sons, was not going to work and got addicted to alcohol, for the last few months.

On Friday afternoon, Shiva Kumar, the younger son of the victim spotted him moving on the road at Ramanthapur and took him to their house.

“At home, Shiva Kumar and Gopamma, wife of Sudarshan picked up a quarrel with the victim while asking why he was not going for work. Later, both of them beat the victim with plastic pipes resulting in injuries. He subsequently died,” said Uppal Inspector, R Govinda Reddy.

The police registered a case and are investigation. Both the suspects are taken into custody.

