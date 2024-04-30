Hyderabad: Woman alleges voyeurism

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Madhura Nagar police alleging that an unidentified person had secretly captured her pictures, while she was in the bathroom on Sunday.

According to the 35-year-old woman who stays in a ladies hostel, saw the man clicking her pictures from the ventilator when she was in the bathroom.

She immediately rushed out of the bathroom and raised an alarm. By the time other hostel mates realised and tried to catch him, the suspect fled from the spot.

The Madhura Nagar police said they received the petition and are verifying the facts in it.