KTR criticises Congress over Rs 500 bonus for only fine paddy varieties

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 May 2024, 11:40 AM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly criticised the State government’s decision to give a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal only to the fine variety of paddy, contrary to the Congress party’s election promise. He called the decision a “hypocritical Congress brand fraud” and expressed his anger on social media.

“The Congress promised a Rs 500 bonus for all paddy variety crops in their guarantee card, before the elections. Now they say it’s only for fine variety of paddy. This is deceit and hypocrisy,” said Rama Rao, declaring that this is not people’s governance (Praja Palana), but an anti-farmer rule.

Taking to X, the BRS working president pointed out the Congress government‘s failures including lack of irrigation water supply, power supply and compensation to crop loss due to unseasonal rains. He reminded that the State government was yet to provide Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers and Rs 12,000 per acre to agricultural labourers under Rythu Bharosa. “They also promised a Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver by December 9 but did not deliver. Now, their deceit is clear with regards to the bonus for paddy crops,” he added.

He accused the Congress of having a double standard. “The Congress party juggled words during the Assembly elections. Now, with the parliamentary elections concluded, their true nature is exposed. A government built on false promises will not stand,” he said.

Rama Rao vowed that farmers would hold the Congress government accountable. “Farmers trusted and voted for them, but now they are betrayed. The farmers will question the Congress in every village, stage protests and expose its hypocrisy. The countdown to the Congress government’s end starts today,” he declared.