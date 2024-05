Saanvi grabs top honours in gymnastic competition

Saanvi Jain of Sanath Nagar emerged champion in the floor exercise under-4 girls category event in the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastic Competition for Boys and Girls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 11:46 PM

Gymnastics

Hyderabad: Saanvi Jain of Sanath Nagar emerged champion in the floor exercise under-4 girls category event in the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp Gymnastic Competition for Boys and Girls at GHMC Sports Complex, Ameerpet, Hyderabad on Monday.

Results: Floor Exercise: U-4: Girls: 1. Saanvi Jain (Sanath Nagar), 2. Ishta Patnam (Vijay Nagar Colony), 3. Anaya (Vijay Nagar Colony); Boys: 1. Nandu (Ameerpet), 2. Ayaan (Ameerpet), 3. Vedas (Ameerpet); U-5: Girls: 1. Yuvaana (Ameerpet), 2. Mahira Maqsoor (Hindi Nagar), 3. Ira Sangat (Ameerpet); Boys: 1. Bhavik (Ameerpet), 2. Sadhvik (Ameerpet), 3. Badrinath (Ameerpet); U-6: Girls: 1. Sonakshi Patnam (VNC), 2. Hyndavi (VNC), 3. Maserra (VNC); Boys: 1. Manan Agarwal (VNC), 2. Jashnav Chetan Shah (VNC), 3. Aditya Vivek Reddy (Ameerpet); U-7: Girls: 1. Manaal Maqsoor (Hindi Nagar), 2. Krishna Chachan (Ameerpet), 3. Bhavika (VNC); Boys: 1. Dhruv (Ameerpet), 2. Vaidik (Ameerpet), 3. TaidevĀ (Ameerpet).

Also Read Indian women’s football team starts preparation in Hyderabad