Hyderabad: Woman and her two new born saved at SLG Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Doctors at SLG Hospitals, Nizampet, on Friday said they have saved lives of an expecting mother who suffered from pancreatitis inflammation during pregnancy, along with her newborn twins. A team of experts from various medical disciplines from the hospital provided critical life-saving healthcare facilities for more than a week to save the lives of the pregnant woman and her twins, hospital said.

The 26-year-old pregnant woman, who was in her eighth month of pregnancy, was rushed to SLG Hospitals on March 16, with severe pain in upper abdomen and vomiting. Initial diagnosis and subsequent tests proved it was pancreatitis during pregnancy, and pretty rare in a double pregnancy.

“Due to her medical condition, her kidneys, liver and heart started to slow down their function. Then we had to take the difficult decision of delivering the babies by emergency surgery though they were premature. After delivery, it almost took a week for the mother and the twins to recover,” Dr. Sirisha Mullamuri, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, SLG Hospitals said.

The woman and her twins were discharged and have now fully recovered.

