Hyderabad: Woman attacked by pack of stray dogs in Manikonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: A woman in Chitrapuri Hills in Manikonda was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was on her morning walk. The CCTV clip of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms, with residents calling for strict action.

Around 10-15, canines chased the woman into what looked like a parking lot of a building. The footage shows her falling on the ground and dogs surrounding her quickly. Fortunately, she regained her balance and managed to escape with just bite injuries.

Following the incident, her husband released a video through which he appealed to others to feed stray dogs outside the colony. “We also have two pet dogs and we love dogs too. But you can’t just feed strays your leftovers. They will populate here in big numbers. My wife could have died. She is an adult and she was in such a helpless state, what if it was a child in her place?” he asked in a viral clip.

Reacting to the incident, the Manikonda municipality notified their partner organization Blue Cross who arrived at the spot and captured nine stray dogs to get them vaccinated.