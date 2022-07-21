Hyderabad: Woman dies in accident

21 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman who was traveling on a scooter with her husband died after a lorry hit their bike at Shamshabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, N Amasuyamma, 47, a resident of Tangapally village of Ranga Reddy district was going on a scooter with her husband Chandraiah when the lorry hit their bike, throwing her off the vehicle.

“She was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Her husband was also injured and is under treatment,” Shamshabad Sub-inspector Prashanth Reddy said.

A case was registered and the lorry driver was taken into custody.