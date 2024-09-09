Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death at Begumpet

10 September 2024

Representational image

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman died by suicide in a gated community at Airlines Colony in Begumpet on Monday. She was upset over her ill health and family issues, police said.

Rajitha (45), a native of Kerala who was staying with her family was upset over her health issues for quite some time. She slipped into depression recently after losing her mother and decided to take the extreme step.

Police said Rajitha jumped from the fourth floor of the building and died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries.

Case is under investigation.