Hyderabad: Woman killed by husband in Meerpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 06:56 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered by her husband, who allegedly suspected her fidelity, in Meerpet on Thursday midnight. The man later surrendered before the police and confessed the crime.

The victim Jyothi Kumari (35) and her husband Raju, both natives of Nagarkurnool district were married for 15 years and the couple, along with their daughter was living in Agriculture Colony in Hasthinapuram.

According to the police, Raju and Jyothi had frequent fights over trivial issues for quite some days. However, recently, Raju also started suspecting her fidelity and harassed her both mentally and physically. On Thursday night, Raju again picked up an argument with Jyothi over the same matter, after which he attacked her with an iron rod.

“Raju suspected Jyothi’s character and often quarreled with her. After one such argument yesterday, Raju hit her on the head with an iron rod, leading to her death,” said an official from Meerpet.

After the murder, Raju walked straight to the police station and surrendered himself before the station house officer. He confessed to murdering his wife. He was taken into custody.

On receiving information, the Meerpet police reached the spot and took up the investigation. The body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members.