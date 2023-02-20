Hyderabad: Woman kills children, ends life in Alwal

According to the police, Sandhya Rani B, a resident of Shiva Nagar threw her week-old infants into a water sump in their house and later she too jumped into it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:31 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: A woman killed her two new borns and later died by suicide at her house in Alwal on Monday.

According to the police, Sandhya Rani B, a resident of Shiva Nagar threw her week-old infants into a water sump in their house and later she too jumped into it.

The woman gave birth to two children on February 14. Previously, Sandhya gave birth to three children on different instances and all died due to health related issues.

“Fearing the same for her two new premature borns, she slipped into depression and killed her children by throwing them into water sump in the house before ending her life,” said Alwal police.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is registered by the police.