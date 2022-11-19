Telangana: Suicide prevention helpline launched at AIIMS-Bibinagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Department of Psychiatry of AIIMS (Bibinagar) on Saturday launched a suicide prevention helpline (9493238208) as parts of its effort to bring down the number of deaths by suicide.

Launching the helpline, AIIMS executive director Dr Vikas Bhatia said the suicide prevention helpline was established on the premises of AIIMS as per guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) in establishing crisis lines. There would be two levels of response to the callers, ie., first response and escalation. While the first response will be done by trained nursing officers while the psychiatry faculty and clinical psychologist would be part of the escalation process. The suicide call response would follow the three domain models including active listening, suicide enquiry and safety planning, he added.

Pointing out that a majority of the those dying by suicide belonged to the age group of 15 to 24 years, he said different organizations including the medical fraternity were working hard to reduce the alarmingly high suicide rates. Stating that there was a need for special counseling for survivors of suicide attempts, he said that they would suffer from prolonged and complicated grief reactions.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day was also observed in AIIMS by conducting a “Lived Experience Sharing” programme on the occasion.

AIIMS Dean (Academics) Dr. Rahul Narang and Medical Superintendent Dr. Neeraj Agarwal were also attended the programme.