Hyderabad: Woman kills husband, tries to pass it off as accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: A woman who killed her husband with the help of her paramour and tried to pass it off as a fire accident, was arrested by the Jagadgirigutta police on Friday.

Durga Bhavani (26) and her husband Jayakrishna (36), a gym trainer, both natives of Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, had a love marriage and the couple has three children. The family recently moved to Allwyn Colony.

The prime suspect, Chinna (22) from Chandanagar, who was Jayakrishna’s close friend developed an extra-marital affair with Durga Bhavani during his frequent visits to the latter’s house.

According to the police, Jayakrishna learnt about the affair and since then there have been frequent fights between the couple on the matter. Recently, Jayakrishna had been seriously planning to leave Hyderabad and relocate to their native place.

Durga Bhavani, who feared losing her paramour if she leaves the city, decided to eliminate her husband along with him.

As per their plan, Durga Bhavani went to her native place along with children to stay with her parents for some days. On May 10 night, Jayakrishna and Chinna had a liquor party at the former’s house and after making him fully drunk, Chinna poured petrol and set Jayakrishna ablaze. This, allegedly was done, with Durga Bhavani watching the act on a video call.

Police said Jayakrishna suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Durga Bhavani tried to stage it as a fire accident and also gave a false statement to the police based on which, the case was pursued as a fire accident.

However, following suspicions raised by Jayakrishna’s family, the police took her into custody and she spilled the beans during questioning. Chinna too was arrested.