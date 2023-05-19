Hyderabad: Three students killed on spot in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Three students reportedly died on the spot and two others were injured when the car they were traveling was allegedly hit by a rashly driven truck at Narsingi on the city outskirts on Friday morning.

The victims, whose details are yet to be known were proceeding towards CBIT, when the mishap occurred.

Police sources said when the car slowed down, the truck which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner rammed into it from behind.

The three youngsters suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Two others were immediately shifted to the hospital.

On receiving information, the Narsingi police reached the spot and are investigating.