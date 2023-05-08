Hyderabad woman killed in Texas mall shooting

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, of Saroornagar in Hyderabad worked as a project manager with a private company and was staying in Texas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Sam Morin, 17, right, and Briason Foley, 15, hold protest signs outside a prayer vigil after a mass shooting the day before Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Hyderabad: A woman from the city was reportedly shot dead by a gunman in Texas, USA on Sunday

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27, of Saroornagar in Hyderabad worked as a project manager with a private company and was staying in Texas. Her father works as a judicial officer in Ranga Reddy district court.

According to available information, man carrying a gun had fired upon a crowd at a mall in Texas killing eight persons including Aishwarya.

According to the reports, the gunman Mauricio Garciafrom Dallas fired on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, in the north Dallas suburbs with a AR – 15 rifle. The man was later shot dead by a police officer who was attending a different call in the area.

The investigators suspect he may have had far-right links, as suggested by a clothing patch he wore. “The patch bore the letters RWDS, standing for “Right Wing Death Squad” – believed to be a neo-Nazi group,” a report said.

The family is in touch with few organizations and Indian officials in United States to bring the body back to India.