TANA Board director’s wife, daughters killed in accident in Texas

Hyderabad:Tragedy struck the family of Dr. Nagendra Srinivas Kodali, a director on the Board of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), after his wife and two daughters were killed in a major accident in Waller City of Texas, United States.

The accident happened around 11 am EST on Sunday on the FM 2920 stretch at Kickapoo Road, according to Waller police. Different local media quoted police officers saying that a black sedan occupied by three women was hit by a white truck. Police said two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene and the third woman was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

A Facebook post by Sai Bollineni, who posts TANA North Central developments said Dr. Nagendra Srinivas Kodali’s wife Vani and two daughters died in the accident.

Further details are awaited.