Hyderabad: Women and Child health care facility at Care Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals has launched a state-of-the-art 40-bedded women and child healthcare facility at its Banjara Hills premises. The Care Vatsalya Woman and Child Institute will extend a range of specialties including obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, foetal medicine and neonatal care, a press release said.

The new facility has Level III neonatal ICU (NICU) to take care of very small and sick newborn babies, paediatric ICU (PICU), two labour and birthing suites, in-patient rooms and consultation areas. It will handle all services including high-risk pregnancies, infertility, complicated gynaecological ailments, complex pre-term babies, critically sick kids and paediatric emergencies.

Senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Manjula Anagani heads Obstetrics wing while noted paediatrician Dr Pritesh Nagar is heading the Paediatrics department of the women and child institute.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, Care Hospitals said “the woman and child speciality resonates with our on-going journey towards being a pioneer in healthcare services”.

The facility was inaugurated by Governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in the presence of Additional DGP, Woman Safety Wing, Swathi Lakra, Indian badminton player, Jwala Gutta, actor Catherine Tresa and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .