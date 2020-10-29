Hyderabad: Women trafficking racket busted, 4 rescued

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said Sana Khan created a Facebook account and enticed customers

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police busted an online human trafficking racket and arrested three persons, including two women organisers, and rescued four victims. Acting on information, the police team laid a trap and caught Sana Khan alias Susheela (35) of Chandrayangutta, Qamarunnisa (45) alias Maya of Mustafa Nagar in Falaknuma and Mohd Parvez alias Parwez (32) of Achireddy Nagar, Jahanuma.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said Sana Khan created a Facebook account and enticed customers. “Our decoy team contacted Sana Khan through Facebook and she demanded Rs 50,000 for arranging a woman for companionship. After paying Rs 5,000 as advance, she arranged four women from Qamarunnisa and brought them to Mount Opera at Abdullapurmet in Parvez’s car from Chandrayangutta,” he said, adding that a police team then nabbed the duo, and Qamarunnisa subsequently.

Four women from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal were rescued as well. All the three arrested were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

