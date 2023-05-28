Monsoon preparedness: GHMC initiates series of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents

GHMC identified dilapidated buildings, sloppy terrains, rock-cutting sites, places with a possibility of landslide, and construction sites with excavated cellars

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sun - 28 May 23

To avoid inundation of low-lying areas during monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has taken up works related to stormwater drains across the State Capital on a war-footing. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of its monsoon preparedness has initiated a series of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents during the downpours. As a part of the exercise, dilapidated buildings, sloppy terrains, rock-cutting sites, places with a possibility of landslide, and construction sites with excavated cellars were identified.

The officials were instructed by the Commissioner to take up monsoon-related activities and submit a compliance report. They were also warned that negligence in discharging monsoon-related activities would lead to severe disciplinary action.

According to officials, after the identification of dilapidated structures, they will either be demolished, sealed, or repaired. “Notices are being served to the owners of dilapidated buildings for demolition or vacation of the structure or repair,” an official said.

Similarly, measures including soil strengthening, construction of retaining walls, and barricading would be taken up at cellar excavation sites with no new cellar excavations to be allowed till further notice.

Ahead of the monsoon, people residing below the sloppy terrain or adjoining retaining walls should be relocated to safer places according to the instructions issued by the GHMC Commissioner.

AEs, DEs told to take safety steps at nalas

As a part of precautionary measures ahead of the monsoon, the GHMC has assigned the responsibility of ensuring safety measures at nalas to its Assistant Engineers (AEs) and Deputy Executive Engineers (DEs).

The AEs and DEs will be held responsible and disciplinary action will be initiated if untoward incidents occur in their respective wards. The GHMC instructed the engineers to take up the desilting of nalas and restore the parapet walls and ensure the nala is barricaded besides chain fencing and other safety measures. All these measures should be taken up immediately after the desilting of nalas.

According to the instructions issued to the engineers, all the open nalas should be fenced and signages alerting the people should be displayed to prevent accidents at open nalas, box drains, and storm-water drains.

The AEs and DEs should also take care of the catch pits of the storm-water drains and manholes on box drains and replace the damaged covers immediately.

More men and machinery to be deployed

As part of its monsoon action plan, the GHMC has decided to deploy more manpower and machinery to ensure the citizens are not affected during heavy rains. Special teams, both static and mobile, would be deployed to ensure inundations and other aspects related to rains are addressed immediately.

The special teams would be in addition to the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams deployed during rains to attend complaints. The DRF teams are monitored by the GHMC’s Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM).