Hyderabad: Woxsen University concludes pre-induction programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 03:40 PM

Woxsen University Incubation Arm Trade Tower concludes inaugural Pre-Incubation Program

Hyderabad: Woxsen University’s Trade Tower here recently concluded its inaugural pre-incubation programme, designed to propel innovation and entrepreneurship. The 10-day intensive programme equipped aspiring entrepreneurs with essential tools, knowledge, resources, and mentorship needed to transform innovative ideas into growth-driven businesses.

With over 237 applications, the programme selected 10 startups across diverse sectors such as edutech, EV technology, food processing, and emerging technologies to participate.

Guided by 15 expert resource persons, the startups delved into a wide range of critical topics, from idea validation and design thinking & innovation to business model canvas, digital marketing strategies, basics of finance, AI Tools for startups, AI audit for startups, entrepreneurial skill assessment, legal responsibilities & intellectual property rights, and fundraising.

Woxsen University vice president Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez said the knowledge, skills, and mentorship provided during the 10 day programme equipped participants with a strong foundation to pursue their startup journeys. The programme culminated in a Startup Expo, where participants showcased their prototypes to an audience of industry experts and university officials.