Hyderabad: Y-Axis to conduct seminar on overseas education at 20 colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:51 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Y-Axis Solutions Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, in association with ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ is organising seminars in 20 different colleges across Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The theme of the event is ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’, which will give insights on overseas education.

Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President, Y-Axis Solutions Pvt Ltd, will share his views on study abroad with the students of J.B. Institute of Engineering and Technology at Moinabad on Monday.

Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-Axis at the seminar. Dr P.C. Krishnamachary, Principal, JBIET, will be part of the session.