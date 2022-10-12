Students aspiring to study in foreign universities urged to start preparation early

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:30 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Students aspiring to study in a foreign university in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand etc., were advised to start their preparation and process at least 10 months-15 months prior to the fall admission (July-August), which was a major intake for several universities abroad.

This advice was given to students during a seminar on ‘Turning Point, Study Abroad: Preparing for Global Careers’ organized by Y-Axis, an Immigration & Visa Company, in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) here on Wednesday.

Addressing college students, Y-Axis Assistant Vice President, Faizul Hassan dwelt on how to successfully get admission to foreign university starts with planning and research, test preparation, admission process, visa procedure and final departure.

Listing out three stages – pre-admissions, post admissions and post study as crucial for study abroad, Hassan said building up a strong academic profile and choosing a right destination, course and institution was important besides getting good scores in the standardised tests and English language proficiency test. Genuineness, clarity, relevance and progression, affordability and self-repatriation (post study) are essentials for students for a grant of visa, he said.

Stating that foreign educational institutions look for a certain type of skill sets for pursuing MTech, MS or MBA course, Telangana Today Editor, K Sreenivas Reddy advised students to identify their skill sets and skills required for admission to a foreign university or within the country and fulfill the skill gap. He said skills acquired by inside and outside the classroom would set the tone for their higher education.

He advised students not to make the mistake of submitting the SoPs in the standardised formats and urged them to pay attention to the language and acquire language skills.

MGIT Principal, Dr. G ChandraMohan Reddy said the event was useful to students to build up their career and participating students gained a lot of information on study abroad through the seminar.

Vice Principal, Prof. K Sudhakar Reddy, Career Guidance Cell Chairman, CS Srinivas among other faculty members took part in the event.