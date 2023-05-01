Hyderabad: Yamaha launches its Blue Square showroom at Attapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Yamaha Motor India Private Limited has launched its new Blue Square showroom at Attapur in Hyderabad. The new facility was inaugurated by Director, Yamaha Motors India Sales Pvt Ltd (YMIS), Kawai Hidefumi in the presence of Zonal Head-South, TG Mohan Raj and MD of Ace Motors, Teja Choudhary.

The brand new Blue Square showroom at Attapur is spread across an area of 4, 000 square feet and provides all the 3S services including Sales, Services and Spares under one roof, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Teja Choudhary said that the new Yamaha facility at Attapur was the sixth Blue Square showroom in Hyderabad. The showroom will provide our customers a gateway into the world of Yamaha Racing, he added.