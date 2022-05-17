Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals signs MoU with CMRI Kolkata

Published Date - 10:56 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Yashoda Hospitals Director, Dr Pavan Gorukanti and CK Birla Hospitals, CEO Dr Simmardeep Singh Gill at the event.

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kolkata-based Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of CK Birla Hospitals, to collaborate and provide heart and lung transplantation services, ECMO and thoracic surgeries.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday in Kolkata. “The collaboration lays the foundation of a big programme with lung transplantations care, advanced thoracic surgeries and ECMO management in Eastern India. Patients from West Bengal, Eastern India, North-East India, neighbouring cities like Ranchi, Bhubaneswar will benefit from transplants here,” said Dr. Raja Dhar, Director and Head, Department of Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata.

Director, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr Pavan Gorukanti said “We are doing about 5 to 10 transplants per month with best outcomes. During Covid pandemic, more than 100 air ambulance transfers carrying critically ill patients from across the country were handled by Yashoda Hospitals”.

Dr Shubham Sharma, Transplant Pulmonologist of Yashoda Hospitals along with Dr Shyam Krishnan, Interventional Pulmonologist of CMRI will drive this programme at CMRI Kolkata.

Dr Simmardeep Singh Gill, CEO, CK Birla Hospitals, Dr Apar Jindal, Director, Advanced Lung Failure, Transplant Pulmonologist, Co-Director Lung Failure Unit, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr Shubham Sharma and others were present.

