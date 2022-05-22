Hyderabad: Young doctors camp at Yashoda Hospital concludes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Yashoda Hospital’s 10th annual ‘Young Doctors Camp.

Hyderabad: Nearly 300 students who completed class 10 participated in 10th batch of the annual ‘Young Doctors Camp’ of Yashoda Hospitals, held between May 20 and 22.

The camp organised to provide real-life experience for students aspiring to get into the medical profession, was held simultaneously at Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, Somajiguda, and Malakpet.

On Sunday, Education Minister, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy presented the participation certification to the students who successfully completed the camp. “It is a great program for high school students aspiring to become doctors. Such initiatives are vital to inform students about the uniqueness of the medical profession and its challenges,” she said.

More than 3000 class interested students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra applied to participate in the camp of which 300 students were selected based on their mark sheets and an essay on ‘Why do you want to become a doctor?”.

“We are very proud that more than 200 students who had participated in our camp in the last decade have either completed or studying MBBS. Our effort is to ensure young minds understand uniqueness, advantages, challenges and excitement of being a doctor,” Dheeraj Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, said.

