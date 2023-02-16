Hyderabad: Young scientists urged to take up local challenges, achieve global leadership

Hyderabad: CSIR Director General and Department of Scientific and Industrial Research Secretary, Dr. N Kalaiselvi urged young scientists to take up local challenges and at the same time achieve global leadership.

Delivering the ASTC-Prof. Suri Bhagavantam Memorial Lecture at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Thursday, Dr. Kalaiselvi spoke about India’s needs in electric mobility plans and outlined the main achievements of different CSIR labs across the country.

The UoH in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences, India, Hyderabad chapter and Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) is organising a two-day symposium on ‘Electronics for Self-Reliance’ which commenced on Thursday.

DRDO Electronics & Communication Systems DG Dr. BK Das inaugurated the symposium and delivered ASTC – AS Rao Memorial Lecture on ‘Leveraging Defence R&D for Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Dr Das gave a lucid account on the evolution of technology development in the strategic defence sector and how far India has come from importing all technologies to developing many of them.

In his keynote address on ‘India Semiconductor Mission: How can academia leverage this opportunity’, IIT Delhi former director Prof. V Ramgopal Rao emphasised the importance of establishing an ecosystem of innovative technologies in academic institutions and setting up startups within the academic sector.

Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri Dr. G Satheesh Reddy will deliver the valedictory address on ‘Self -Reliance in Electronics’ on Friday. UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao also took part in the inaugural event.