‘Implementing Uniform Civil Code a difficult task in country like India’

Prof. Faizan Mustafa said implementing Uniform Civil Code was a difficult task in a country like India where every region has a different culture

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law former Vice Chancellor and Aligarh Muslim University Department of Law Prof. Faizan Mustafa said implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was a difficult task in a country like India where every region has a different culture and tradition.

Delivering first Sughra Humayun Mirza memorial lecture on ‘Indian Constitution, Gender Equality and Uniform Civil Code’ at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here on Thursday, Prof. Mustafa said the UCC is used as an election promise forgotten after the elections. Opposition to the UCC on the basis of freedom of religion would not sustain, instead the right to culture under Article 29 was a better option, he opined.

Getting education was a difficult task for women in the past. Sughra Humayun Mirza, a noble lady and social reformer from Hyderabad not only had education but also encouraged other girls and women to be educated, Prof. Mustafa said.

MANUU Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said it was extremely important for girls and women to be educated in this competitive era.

A documentary on the life of Sughra Humayun Mirza was screened during the event, which was also participated by Osmania University Centre for Women Studies director Prof. Fatima Ali Khan, DWE head and programme coordinator Dr. Ameena Tahseen, Safdaria Girls High School secretary Humayun Ali Mirza.